Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 185 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 673,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.