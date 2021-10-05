Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 420,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

