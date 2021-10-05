GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 6.1% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.39. 18,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,981,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of -49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 947,164 shares valued at $39,258,771. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

