Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,146 shares of company stock worth $1,176,793 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 326,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 270,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

