Golden State Equity Partners Takes $337,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -130.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

