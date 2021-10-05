Golden State Equity Partners Sells 76 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

Shares of UPS opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.28. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

