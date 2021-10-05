Golden State Equity Partners Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

