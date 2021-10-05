Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.