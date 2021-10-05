Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

