Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $430,000 Investment in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.13% of Profound Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.