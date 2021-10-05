Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

