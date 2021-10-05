Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 3,526 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 137,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,446,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84.

