Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

D opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.