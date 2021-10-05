Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,574 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,540 shares of company stock worth $17,025,962. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

