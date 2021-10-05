Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.