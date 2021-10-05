Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 5,788.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

