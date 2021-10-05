Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $71,332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFX opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

