Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.
Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
