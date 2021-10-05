Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.