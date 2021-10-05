Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

GBCI stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

