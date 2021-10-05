Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.27 Million

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report sales of $190.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the lowest is $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $794.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $818.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $909.57 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 793,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

