Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 68,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,411,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

