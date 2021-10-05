Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,004. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

