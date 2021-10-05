Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 259,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gerdau stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.