Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gannett by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $961.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

