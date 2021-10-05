Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

