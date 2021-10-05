GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in GameStop were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.50 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.15.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $59.00.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

