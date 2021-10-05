Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11,476.21

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £114.76 ($149.94) and traded as low as GBX 9,812.73 ($128.20). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,825 ($128.36), with a volume of 54,567 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is £114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 1,370 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, for a total transaction of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

