Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GALKF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

