Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GALKF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
