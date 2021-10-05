Galactrum (ORE) Achieves Market Cap of $5,110.86

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 136.9% higher against the dollar. Galactrum has a market cap of $5,110.86 and $23.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,856.63 or 0.99925630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00074417 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.00352553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00626632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00252173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055346 BTC.

About Galactrum

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

