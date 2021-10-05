FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.81.

ACB opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

