FY2022 Earnings Forecast for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

