FY2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Cut by Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $224.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.77. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

