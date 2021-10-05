Function X Trading Up 0.3% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $287.55 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,251.17 or 0.99997942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00075778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.40 or 0.00532768 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

