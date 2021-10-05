Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,836 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of H&R Block worth $86,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 6,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

