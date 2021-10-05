Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 134.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $98,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.33. 3,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,412. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $232.81 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

