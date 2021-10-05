Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892,690 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.85% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $200,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

