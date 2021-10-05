Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $141.40 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,552,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,388 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $141,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 651,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

