Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $78,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.10. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,750. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

