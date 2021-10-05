Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198,787 shares during the period. Crown makes up 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $168,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

