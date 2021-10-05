FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FUJIY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

