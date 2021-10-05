FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Short Interest Up 65.9% in September

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,853,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAAU stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.