Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,173,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 171,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. 8,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

