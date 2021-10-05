Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in September

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $$66.50 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.
About Fraport
