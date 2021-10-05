Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in September

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $$66.50 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

