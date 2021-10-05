Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,017 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 21.94% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLQD opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

