Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 878,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $136,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

