Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 61.1% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

