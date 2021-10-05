Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 61.1% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
