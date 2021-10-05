Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,937 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.06% of Five9 worth $503,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.86.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

