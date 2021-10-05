Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

