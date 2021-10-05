First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
About First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma, Inc engages in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Its product portfolio is built around the following proprietary technologies: niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
