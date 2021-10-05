First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Up 68.2% in September

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of RNDV opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $33.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.
