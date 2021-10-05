First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Up 68.2% in September

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of RNDV opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000.

