First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 87.5% in September

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,868,000.

FAB stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.82 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

